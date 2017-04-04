Most Valley water agencies saved more in February amid drenching rains. Two didn’t.

The central San Joaquin Valley did a better job conserving water this February than it did in February 2016, according to state data released Tuesday.
The savings came in a month with drenching rains across the region that have helped fill the state’s reservoirs.
The State Water Resources Control Board said 17 of the 19 water agencies in the region that reported data to the state conserved more water in February than they had in February 2016. The comparisons measure savings against what was used in 2013.
Only two – Pinedale County Water District in Fresno, and Visalia (served by California Water Service Company) – did worse. Pinedale’s water use was 20.1 percent, versus 26.7 percent in 2016. Visalia saved 19.8 percent versus 22.1 percent in 2016.
Statewide, urban Californians cut consumption 25.1 percent in February, more than double the 11.9 percent savings measured in 2016 when state-mandated conservation targets were in place, the water board said.
Average rainfall in February is 2.03 inches, but this February saw 2.52 inches recorded in Fresno. That followed the third wettest January on record, with 5.5 inches recorded in Fresno.
February water savings
Supplier
February 2016
savings vs 2013
February 2017
savings vs. 2013
2017 vs 2016
Bakman Water Co.
2.9%
15.5%
Better
Clovis
18.3%
21.3%
Better
Coalinga
29.2%
34.2%
Better
Exeter
5.6%
14.7%
Better
Fresno
18.3%
20.7%
Better
Hanford
10.1%
17.6%
Better
Kerman
23.5%
33.2%
Better
Kingsburg
34.1%
36.3%
Better
Lemoore
6.7%
19.4%
Better
Los Banos
15.0%
16.1%
Better
Madera
6.3%
13.3%
Better
Merced
20.7%
23.9%
Better
Pinedale Co. Water Dist.
26.7%
20.1%
Worse
Porterville
17.2%
20.3%
Better
Reedley
9.2%
13.8%
Better
Sanger
-6.3%
1.3%
Better
Selma
27.5%
34.4%
Better
Tulare
4.9%
14.6%
Better
Visalia
22.1%
19.8%
Worse
Source: State Water Resources Control Board
