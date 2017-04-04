Water & Drought

April 4, 2017 1:00 PM

Most Valley water agencies saved more in February amid drenching rains. Two didn’t.

Fresno Bee Staff

The central San Joaquin Valley did a better job conserving water this February than it did in February 2016, according to state data released Tuesday.

The savings came in a month with drenching rains across the region that have helped fill the state’s reservoirs.

The State Water Resources Control Board said 17 of the 19 water agencies in the region that reported data to the state conserved more water in February than they had in February 2016. The comparisons measure savings against what was used in 2013.

Only two – Pinedale County Water District in Fresno, and Visalia (served by California Water Service Company) – did worse. Pinedale’s water use was 20.1 percent, versus 26.7 percent in 2016. Visalia saved 19.8 percent versus 22.1 percent in 2016.

Statewide, urban Californians cut consumption 25.1 percent in February, more than double the 11.9 percent savings measured in 2016 when state-mandated conservation targets were in place, the water board said.

Average rainfall in February is 2.03 inches, but this February saw 2.52 inches recorded in Fresno. That followed the third wettest January on record, with 5.5 inches recorded in Fresno.

February water savings

Supplier

February 2016

savings vs 2013

February 2017

savings vs. 2013

2017 vs 2016

Bakman Water Co.

2.9%

15.5%

Better

Clovis

18.3%

21.3%

Better

Coalinga

29.2%

34.2%

Better

Exeter

5.6%

14.7%

Better

Fresno

18.3%

20.7%

Better

Hanford

10.1%

17.6%

Better

Kerman

23.5%

33.2%

Better

Kingsburg

34.1%

36.3%

Better

Lemoore

6.7%

19.4%

Better

Los Banos

15.0%

16.1%

Better

Madera

6.3%

13.3%

Better

Merced

20.7%

23.9%

Better

Pinedale Co. Water Dist.

26.7%

20.1%

Worse

Porterville

17.2%

20.3%

Better

Reedley

9.2%

13.8%

Better

Sanger

-6.3%

1.3%

Better

Selma

27.5%

34.4%

Better

Tulare

4.9%

14.6%

Better

Visalia

22.1%

19.8%

Worse

Source: State Water Resources Control Board

Related content

Water & Drought

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Rushing to avoid a flood

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos