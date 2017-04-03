Valley counties to get federal aid for February storm damage

Kings, Merced and Mariposa counties are among more than 40 California counties hit by severe storms in February that will get federal disaster aid, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced.
Kings County will likely use the federal funds to help pay for the levee-raising project in Corcoran to protect the city from potential flooding when the heavy snowpack melts, which is forecast to fill the old Tulare Lake bottom, said Kings County Counsel Colleen Carlson.
The levee has sunk two feet in two years due to land subsidence. It is being raised four feet by Cross Creek Flood Control District in a $14 million project.
Gov. Jerry Brown requested the federal disaster declaration last month. The office of Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, said Valadao wrote a letter that garnered bipartisan support urging President Trump to declare a major disaster. Trump approved the request Saturday, and FEMA announced the aid on Sunday.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
Comments