Oroville Dam eyes new test as main spillway reopens

In a new test of Oroville Dam’s battered infrastructure, water resumed flowing down the fractured main spillway Friday after a three-week shutdown, as state officials concentrate on reducing water levels at the troubled reservoir.
Water started cascading down the concrete chute at speeds approaching 50,000 cubic feet per second, although engineers at the Department of Water Resources planned to slightly dial back the flows over the next several days. DWR eventually wants to halt the outflows again altogether in around a week, but anticipates using the spillway at least once or twice more this spring to handle heavy runoff from the snowpack waiting to melt in the Sierra Nevada watershed above the reservoir.
Friday’s releases were viewed as a critical test of how well the structure will hold after crews spent the past three weeks shoring it up, said Bill Croyle, acting director of DWR. Although the resumption of water might cause fresh damage, he said it was important to push more water out of Lake Oroville.
“We’re going to be watching to see what happens, and we believe the measures we’ve taken have really been proactive to try to mitigate the concerns of losing additional concrete off the spillway,” Croyle told reporters at a morning briefing.
“We may see some of that (concrete) move, but at the moment, I need to get some water out of this reservoir. So, as long as you don’t see catastrophic loss of a lot of concrete, then we’re going to roll through this.”
The resumption of outflows began just after 11 a.m. Friday, as engineers and workers in florescent vests and hardhats watched the spillway from various vantage points around the massive, 3,000-foot spillway. A horn blared and water began slowly cascading down the top of the chute. It slowly built up into a frothing spray as water gushed into the massive canyons that formed after the structure split open on Feb. 7. The water in the channel below quickly turned from green to the color of chocolate milk as dust kicked up during the last three weeks of debris removals and repairs turned to mud.
Resuming use of the spillway after a three-week pause is a pivotal step as the state works to recover from a crisis that prompted the two-day evacuation of 188,000 residents downstream of Oroville Dam last month. Given the amount of damage the spillway has suffered, turning it back on was a decision not taken lightly.
“It shouldn’t be as white-knuckle as it was, but I’m sure they’ll be a little worried about it,” said Jay Lund, the head of UC Davis’ Center for Watershed Sciences.
To prevent further erosion, Croyle said workers the past three weeks have been reinforcing what’s left of the spillway by anchoring the concrete to the bedrock below, and grouting and caulking weak spots. They’ve also sprayed a type of quick-setting concrete into the chasm below the fractured structure, Croyle said.
With the main spillway operational again, engineers plan to reduce outflows from the dam’s hydroelectric plant to ensure the Feather River channel below the spillway doesn’t rise too high. The power plant serves as the dam’s primary release valve outside of flood season, but can’t operate if the river is too high.
“We want to protect that powerhouse,” Croyle said.
The main spillway was shut off Feb. 27 so crews could dredge out the eroded debris that accumulated in the river channel after the spillway fractured three weeks earlier. The debris clogged the channel and made it impossible to operate the power plant. Croyle said DWR’s crews have removed nearly 1.25 million cubic yards of eroded material from the river.
Although the power plant has been releasing water, its outflow capacity is just a fraction of the main spillway’s, and lake levels have risen with the spillway shut down.
The reservoir stood at 864 feet Friday, an increase of about 24 feet since the spillway was shut off. That is still well below point at which water would flow uncontrolled out of an adjacent emergency spillway that has also proved faulty, but higher than officials want.
Oroville’s crisis flared Feb. 12, five days after the initial crack appeared in the main spillway. Lake levels rose so high that water topped the emergency spillway for the first time ever. That caused such severe erosion on the adjacent hillside that officials feared the emergency spillway would fail, bringing a “wall of water” down on Oroville and other communities. The evacuation orders followed. The crisis stabilized when DWR officials cranked up releases from the main spillway to 100,000 cubic feet per second, halting the rise in the lake level and arresting the flow of water over the emergency spillway.
Lund and others said keeping lake levels low this spring will be a challenge, given what’s expected to be a heavy season of runoff from the Sierra Nevada. Another storm is expected in the coming days, although it isn’t expected to significantly spike inflows to the reservoir. Michelle Mead of the National Weather Service said there shouldn’t too much additional rain this spring, which means the dam situation should remain fairly stable.
“We’re winding down the storm season,” Mead said.
As long as lake levels stay relatively low, DWR can turn its attention to a permanent repair for both the main and emergency spillways. Croyle said DWR has been working with consultants to come up with long-term fixes to both structures, and the agency hopes to announce a plan in two weeks. Meanwhile, he said crews are shoring up access roads, drilling test borings into bedrock and starting work on an on-site concrete batch plant in anticipation of the massive repairs.
As for what caused the spillway to fail in the first place, he said DWR is working with a team of independent consultants on a “forensic analysis” required by federal regulators, but he suggests it could be difficult to pinpoint why the spillway fractured so spectacularly.
“A lot of what we’d want to know has actually washed down into the river,” he said.
