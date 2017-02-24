Watch and hear powerfully rushing Willow Creek near Bass Lake

California is trying to avert disaster at the tallest dam in the United States. With the possibility of more rain on the way, engineers are working as quickly as possible while evacuees are uncertain when they will be able to return home.
Water levels dropped Monday at California's Lake Oroville, stopping water from spilling over a massive dam's potentially hazardous emergency spillway after authorities ordered the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people from towns lying below the lake.
Evacuated northern California residents filled the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico, Calif. on Sunday night. 160,000 people were in the evacuation zone south of the Oroville Dam. After the shelter filled, residents were directed to the Neighborhood Church in Chico, 2801 Notre Dame Blvd.
There is a plan currently in place which would hopefully plug a hole in the emergency spillway, including using helicopters dropping bags of rock into the crevasse to prevent any further erosion. Here's the loud, chaotic scene as the choppers prepare for the rock drop via @judywbrandt on Twitter.
What a difference an abundance of water makes. January 2017 saw a deluge of rain in Northern California. These images of Folsom Lake, Atascadero Lake, Lake Oroville, Echo Summit and the South Yuba River show what a difference the recent rain and snow make.