Jerry Brown wants to spend nearly $450 million on flood control following dam emergency

After successfully appealing to the Trump administration to repair the crumbling Oroville Dam, Gov. Jerry Brown announced Friday that he wants to accelerate spending on dam safety, flood protection and aging transportation infrastructure.
The Democratic governor’s plan would spend $50 million from the general fund and re-purpose $387 million from the $7.5-billion water bond overwhelmingly approved by voters in 2014 to pay for flood control.
Brown, who made a surprise visit to the dam’s incident command post Wednesday, said the state faces tens of billions in infrastructure needs. Brown also is asking the federal government to streamline regulatory review at the dam.
“There is real work to be done,” Brown told reporters at the Capitol, calling the proposed allotments “basic government needs.”
“We got to belly up to the bar and start spending money,” he added.
Federal emergency officials earlier this month approved Brown’s requests to pay for winter storm damages and to support the unfolding response to the emergency at the distressed dam.
California legislators also have taken an interest. A bipartisan group has been taking aerial tours of site amid preparations for next week’s oversight hearing to review what happened in Oroville, including issues with the emergency spillway that forced the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people along the Feather River Basin.
Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León, D-Los Angeles, has said he wants to provide $500 million in competitive grants to local and regional agencies for flood protection.
On Friday, Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, said he was pleased with Brown’s proposed action to repair the spillways and protect flooding.
“It shows that we will do everything necessary to make the dam and communities below it safe. Providing the funding and environmental streamlining is essential to getting that job done now,” Gallagher said.
“We also need to have an immediate, robust, and real discussion about ensuring investment in our water infrastructure,” he added.
California had more than $11.8 billion in unsold natural resources bonds as of Dec. 31, including $7.4 billion from Proposition 1, the water borrowing measure. Last month's spending plan proposes almost $1.3 billion in natural resources bond sales through December 2017.
Brown said the state also is spending $634 million on Proposition 1E and Proposition 84 bond money for flood control over the next two years.
