Oroville Dam: A race to brace spillway for storms arriving tonight

Crews worked through the night to shore up the emergency spillway at Lake Oroville, racing to fortify the damaged structure before a series of storms arrive Wednesday night.
Three storm systems will hit Northern California during the next six days, according to the National Weather Service. The first system will drop about an inch of rain in Oroville between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 4 p.m. Thursday. Greater amounts of precipitation will fall in the mountains northeast of Lake Oroville.
Forecasters are confident that the first two storm systems will not cause huge inflows into Lake Oroville. They are less confident about the third system, which is due around Tuesday. That storm could be bigger and warmer, meaning more rain and snowmelt streaming into Lake Oroville.
“The third wave is looking like our problem child,” said Michelle Mead, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sacramento.
Officials continued to release water from Lake Oroville’s main spillway at 100,000 cubic feet per second Wednesday to make room for the storms. The main spillway, which has a jagged crater in its midsection that formed last week, is doing well under the strain, said Chris Orrock, state Department of Water Resources spokesman. The water flowing from the spillway is clear, indicating that erosion isn’t expanding the fracture in its midsection.
Engineers want to keep lake levels well below 901 feet, the depth at which water begins to flow over an adjacent emergency spillway. Concern over apparent erosion on the emergency spillway after it activated over the weekend led officials to evacuate almost 200,000 people downstream from the lake Sunday night.
Officials normally keep lake levels at 850 feet this time of year to mitigate flood risk. Lake levels stood at 878 feet at 10 a.m. Wednesday and were falling by a foot every two-and-a-half hours. Dam operators are on pace to lower levels to 850 feet by Saturday night or Sunday.
About 150 workers toiled in the emergency spillway Wednesday, preparing for the possibility that water would flow over it again. Two helicopters dropped bags of gravel drawn from a local quarry on erosion points. A steady line of trucks snaked up a road next to the dam, delivering more rocks.
The plan is to cover much of the reinforced hillside with slurry, further reducing the risk of erosion.
“We continue to armor up the hillside,” Orrock said. “That is our main concern.”
However, once the rain starts, those efforts will have to stop.
Dam operators are expecting the storm to deliver inflows of 40,000 to 60,000 cubic feet per second; outflows over the main spillway will be kept at 100,000 cfs, assuming the structure holds.
By comparison, during last week’s storm –which came in unusually warm and wet for this time of year – inflow peaked at 197,000. The storm predicted for Thursday and Friday is expected to be colder, which means more mountain snow and less rain flowing into the reservoir.
Asked if officials feel confident about the effort to bolster the emergency spillway, Orrock said, “We are making progress.”
