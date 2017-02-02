Sierra snow survey shows snowpack at 153 percent of average

Snow continues to dump on the Sierra in rates not seen in more than a decade.
The state’s snow survey measured about 90 inches of snow and 28.1 inches of “snow water content” at Phillips Station off Highway 50, the highest measurement for February since 2005, state figures show. The figure was 153 percent of the historical average for the Phillips site, near Twin Bridges.
By comparison, Phillips had just 1.5 inches of snow water content in February 2014, during the worst of the drought.
Frank Gehrke, the veteran Department of Water Resources official who runs the snow survey, said the strong results at Phillips reflect the fact that January was “pretty much a banner month in terms of the snowpack.”
He said there’s as much snow at Phillips as there often is in April, when the snowpack typically peaks. The same is true in many other locations throughout the Sierra, he said.
Snow water content statewide stood at 173 percent of average on Thursday, according to electronic sensors maintained by the Department of Water Resources.
“Basically, a seasonal snowpack (is) already on the ground,” he said. “And February and March quite often have very good storm activity.”
The snow survey on Thursday happened as the federal government’s U.S. Drought Monitor showed California continuing to make progress against the drought. The weekly monitor, released Thursday, showed 49.2 percent of California is now drought free. That was up from 48.6 percent a week ago.
Essentially all of Northern California is out of the drought.
Much of the drought relief came from storms known as atmospheric rivers that pummeled the region from late December to late January.
These storms appear to have recouped by more than a third the water deficit associated with lower-than-average snowpack during five-plus years of drought, NASA and researchers at University of Colorado, Boulder announced earlier this week.
Using NASA satellite readings and state snow-sensor data, the researchers estimated the storms dumped enough Sierra snow to supply the state with roughly 17.5 million acre-feet of water. That’s nearly four times the capacity of Shasta Lake, the state’s largest reservoir.
While 2017 is off to a promising start, California continues to face an overall water deficit of nearly 36.5 million acre-feet because of the cumulative effects of five-plus drought, largely related to depletion of the state’s groundwater supplies, the researchers said.
More Sierra snow is on the way.
The National Weather Service says the weather system that hit Northern California Wednesday morning could bring up to 3 feet of snow by Saturday in the high elevantions. Gusts of 50 mph are possible tomorrow in the Sierra and 40 in the Sacramento Valley.
Ryan Sabalow: 916-321-1264, @ryansabalow The Bee’s Randy Pench contributed to this report.
