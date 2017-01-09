From 2015: Salmon restoration on the San Joaquin River

From our archives: A video from April 2015 shows efforts to restore salmon runs on the San Joaquin River.
Drought threatens livelihood of California beekeepers

Second-generation beekeeper Mike Brandi of Los Banos expects to bring in less than half of his usual honey yield this year. The varroa mite, pesticides and colony collapse disorder have been threatening beehives nationwide for years, but the fourth year of California's drought is making bee survival a challenge. Video by Brittany Peterson / McClatchy

Farmworker endures drought while caring for sick husband

Aida Beltran, 41, expresses her stress, frustration and feelings of desperation while caring for her family during the drought in East Porterville after her family's well went dry. A farmworker, Beltran also is caring for her husband, who has colon cancer and is unable to work.

A water well fails

Verna and Carol Busby’s well ran dry in April at their home north of Visalia. A neighbor stepped forward to let them tap into their well until they can get a new well.

In drought-stricken California, water divides farmers and tribes

In California's fourth year of drought, officials are finding it increasingly difficult to fulfill their legal and contractual obligations to distribute water. Following a controversial decision to supplement water flows along the Trinity River out of tribal concerns for salmon populations, Central Valley farmers, who are fallowing land due to statewide irrigation cutoffs, are calling foul on the decision. Video by Brittany Peterson / McClatchy

