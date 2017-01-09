From 2015: Salmon restoration on the San Joaquin River

After four dry winters, Fresno and California's San Joaquin Valley could see above-average rain and snowfall this winter from an El Niño ocean pattern in the eastern Pacific Ocean. But while chances for a wet winter are increased, meteorologists stress that there's no guarantee; it will take more than one good year to make up for the effects of the region's severe drought.
In 2014, the San Joaquin River was America's most endangered waterway, according to national advocacy group American Rivers, known for annually picking the country's 10 most troubled rivers. The Bee took a drone's-eye view of the river then.
Second-generation beekeeper Mike Brandi of Los Banos expects to bring in less than half of his usual honey yield this year. The varroa mite, pesticides and colony collapse disorder have been threatening beehives nationwide for years, but the fourth year of California's drought is making bee survival a challenge. Video by Brittany Peterson / McClatchy
Aida Beltran, 41, expresses her stress, frustration and feelings of desperation while caring for her family during the drought in East Porterville after her family's well went dry. A farmworker, Beltran also is caring for her husband, who has colon cancer and is unable to work.
In California's fourth year of drought, officials are finding it increasingly difficult to fulfill their legal and contractual obligations to distribute water. Following a controversial decision to supplement water flows along the Trinity River out of tribal concerns for salmon populations, Central Valley farmers, who are fallowing land due to statewide irrigation cutoffs, are calling foul on the decision. Video by Brittany Peterson / McClatchy
California regulators are doing an unique experiment to govern water use for marijuana growers. The Sacramento Bee joined state officials as they visited sites with growers’ approval to issue instructions about water conservation and to issue violation notices. Video by Paul Kitagaki Jr. / The Sacramento Bee