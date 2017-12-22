Celebrate legal pot in Snoop Dogg’s hometown and with a special Jack in the Box deal

More Videos 1:08 SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County Pause 1:06 Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads 1:29 The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 1:36 Live piano music relaxes hurried travelers at the Fresno airport over the holidays 0:36 Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good 0:53 Here's Bali's Mount Agung spewing ash, stranding passengers 1:03 Magnolia Crossing is newest assisted-living center in Clovis 2:09 How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 1:57 U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle 1:02 Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised Proposition 64 establishes one ounce of marijuana, or 8 grams of cannabis concentrates, as the legal limit for recreational pot possession for adults over the age of 21. Proposition 64 establishes one ounce of marijuana, or 8 grams of cannabis concentrates, as the legal limit for recreational pot possession for adults over the age of 21. Sharon Okada The Sacramento Bee

Proposition 64 establishes one ounce of marijuana, or 8 grams of cannabis concentrates, as the legal limit for recreational pot possession for adults over the age of 21. Sharon Okada The Sacramento Bee