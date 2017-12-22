More Videos

  • How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

    Proposition 64 establishes one ounce of marijuana, or 8 grams of cannabis concentrates, as the legal limit for recreational pot possession for adults over the age of 21.

Proposition 64 establishes one ounce of marijuana, or 8 grams of cannabis concentrates, as the legal limit for recreational pot possession for adults over the age of 21. Sharon Okada The Sacramento Bee
Proposition 64 establishes one ounce of marijuana, or 8 grams of cannabis concentrates, as the legal limit for recreational pot possession for adults over the age of 21.

Pot in California

Celebrate legal pot in Snoop Dogg’s hometown and with a special Jack in the Box deal

By Brianna Calix

bcalix@fresnobee.com

December 22, 2017 04:26 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 6 MINUTES AGO

If you’re in Long Beach in January taking advantage of California’s new legalization of recreational pot, head over to Jack in the Box for a special munchie meal.

Although it won’t include any “special brownies,” or any other cannabis-infused foods, it will include all of the Jack in the Box snacks that are stereotypically favored by those who are, say, high on life for the price of $4.20.

Jack in the Box is teaming with Merry Jane, a cannabis media company backed by rapper Snoop Dogg, for the limited-time promotion celebrating California’s legalization of recreational marijuana.

The “Merry Munchie Meal” will include an order of halfsies (half curly fries, half onion rings), two tacos, five mini churros and three crispy chicken strips, plus a drink.

The offer will run from Jan.18-25 in Snoop Dogg’s hometown. Find the offers at Long Beach locations on Pacific Coast Highway, Palo Verde Avenue and Atlantic Avenue.

Brianna Calix: 559-441-6166, @BriannaCalix

