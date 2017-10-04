A marijuana plant grows indoors.
A marijuana plant grows indoors. Irfan Khan Los Angeles Times file

Pot in California

California marijuana grow houses account for 75 percent of U.S. indoor plants seized

By Brad Branan

bbranan@sacbee.com

October 04, 2017 11:48 AM

California’s illegally grown marijuana, once largely produced in national forests and other outdoor locations, is increasingly found indoors, federal statistics show.

In 2016, authorities seized 313,000 plants from indoor operations in California, which made up 75 percent of all indoor plants taken nationwide, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

While the total accounts for only 8 percent of all seizures in California, that is the highest total in at least eight years.

California voters approved the legalization of recreational use of marijuana in November 2016. But local laws still place limits on how it can be grown, and federal law prohibits it.

A DEA spokeswoman in San Francisco said she was “unable to speculate” why authorities are seizing more indoor-grown marijuana. She noted that the figures come from local as well as federal law-enforcement agencies.

A November 2016 report by the DEA said marijuana is increasingly grown inside because “indoor production is more difficult for law enforcement to discover and has the advantage of not having to rely on climate conditions or growing seasons.”

Brad Branan: 916-321-1065, @BradB_at_SacBee

