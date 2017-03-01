California pot growers now qualify for discounted PG&E rates

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. announced Wednesday that it will extend its discounted agricultural rate to marijuana growers in California. The rate is immediately available to those growing medical marijuana in accordance with local and state laws, and it will extend to recreational cannabis farms once that becomes legal on Jan. 1, 2018.
“Cannabis is a legal crop in our state, like almonds and tomatoes,” PG&E vice-president of customer service Deborah Affonsa said in a news release. “Agricultural growers now will be eligible for the same rate and energy efficient programs as farmers of other crops.”
Cultivators must have obtained a local permit to grow marijuana and at least 70 percent of their annual energy use must be for agricultural purposes in order to qualify for the program. Both indoor and outdoor farming operations qualify, but adults growing the up to six personal marijuana plants allowed by the state law do not.
PG&E also hopes to work out ways for the cannabis industry, which typically demands a lot of electricity, to build more energy-efficient farms.
Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics
