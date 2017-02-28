White House plans to take action on recreational marijuana

On Feb. 23, 2017, White Press Secretary Sean Spicer addressed questions about the Trump administration's stance on medical and recreational marijuana.
White House

Pot in California

Here’s how marijuana legalization would work in California

California was the first state to allow medical marijuana. Now, two decades later, voters are expected to be asked whether to legalize recreational use of the drug. The legalization measure most likely to qualify for the statewide November ballot is the product of months of negotiations between groups with varying interests, from drug-law reformers, to growers and distributors, to famous financiers and politicians. Here’s a primer.

Crime

Murder in downtown Fresno

The body of a man found near Broadway and Stanislaus Street in downtown Fresno on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. Fresno police Lt. Joe Gomez gives details.

Crime

Ride along with Clovis police checking for under-age liquor sales

Clovis Police Department stage a minor decoy operation Friday night, Feb. 24, 2017 in Clovis, Calif., to determine if stores would sell alcohol to a minor. Take a ride in the squad car as officers run the operation, which is funded by a California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control grant. Officers visited 45 stores and issued two citations, which carry a fine of at least $250 and/or 24 to 32 hours of community service for a first violation.

