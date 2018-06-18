Death Notices for Tuesday, June 19

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Barrera, Rene Mario Jr., 50, Fresno, June 8, Chapel of the Light
▪ Britton, Shirley Mae, 79, Fresno, June 16, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Burton, Dan S., 71, Fresno, June 16, Neptune Society of Central California
▪ Carrasco, Eyla Luz, 75, Fresno, June 6, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service
▪ Gerbi, Fern, 86, Madera, June 14, Jay Chapel
▪ Leon, Daniel Fred, 58, Fresno, May 25, Chapel of the Light
▪ Lunn, Michael L. “BoBo,” 68, Clovis, June 15, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Nom, Van, 81, Fresno, June 12, Chapel of the Light
▪ Ortiz, Mary, 71, Fresno, June 14, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Pasos, Guadalupe Jr., 51, Kingsburg, June 14, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Sanborn, Dorothy LaVerne, 85, Fresno, June 5, Chapel of the Light
▪ Swarts, K.D., 82, Clovis, June 15, Jay Chapel
▪ Tan, Michael Richard, 56, Porterville, June 7, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Wirsche, Salome Dora, 94, Fresno, June 15, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Young, Dr. Forest V., 86, Fresno, May 29, Chapel of the Light
