Death Notices

Death Notices for Sunday, June 17

Fresno Bee Staff

June 16, 2018 01:26 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

▪ Anspikian, Alice, 70, Clovis, June 12, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

▪ Carte, Irene, 87, Fresno, June 13, Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel

▪ Gomez, Mark, 69, Fresno, May 23, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory

▪ Johnston, Jr., William James, 87, Porterville, June 13, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Ketchum, Michael A., 57, Kingsburg, June 5, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel of Visalia

▪ McWhorter, Beverley Jean, 84, Fresno, June 14, Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel

▪ Mercado Gallardo, Angel Catarino, 2, Riverdale, June 9, Wallin’s Riverdale Funeral Home

▪ Sanchez, Ruben R., 61, Visalia, June 12, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel

▪ Weaver, Elijah, 62, Tulare, June 8, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home

