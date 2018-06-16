Death Notices for Sunday, June 17

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Anspikian, Alice, 70, Clovis, June 12, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Carte, Irene, 87, Fresno, June 13, Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
▪ Gomez, Mark, 69, Fresno, May 23, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory
▪ Johnston, Jr., William James, 87, Porterville, June 13, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Ketchum, Michael A., 57, Kingsburg, June 5, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel of Visalia
▪ McWhorter, Beverley Jean, 84, Fresno, June 14, Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
▪ Mercado Gallardo, Angel Catarino, 2, Riverdale, June 9, Wallin’s Riverdale Funeral Home
▪ Sanchez, Ruben R., 61, Visalia, June 12, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel
▪ Weaver, Elijah, 62, Tulare, June 8, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
Comments