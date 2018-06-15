Death Notices

Death Notices for Saturday, June 16

Fresno Bee Staff

June 15, 2018 01:11 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

▪ Araki, Michael Bruce, 59, Clovis, May 22, Lisle Funeral Home

▪ Ash, Billy, 82, Fresno, May 20, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

▪ Bratcher, Gwindal, 79, Porterville, June 8, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Cappelletti, Edward Mark, 77, Fresno, June 7, Lisle Funeral Home

▪ Elustondo, Olimpia, 76, Fresno, May 30, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

▪ Fleeman, Randy, 62, Visalia, June 10, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel

▪ Garrett, Dolores Virginia, 89, Fresno, June 13, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

▪ Georgiadis, Peter Lucas, 98, Fresno, June 13, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

▪ Gutierrez, Maria Castro, 52, San Joaquin, June 4, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

▪ Jimenez, Amelia DeLaGarza, 80, Fresno, June 9, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

▪ Johnson, Ethel, 88, Fresno, June 13, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

▪ Lange, Kurt, 59, Reedley, June 12, Creighton Memorial Chapel

▪ Layton, Edna, 91, Clovis, June 12, Boice Funeral Home

▪ Piceno, Ricardo Cisneros, 39, Fresno, May 30, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

▪ Plourd, Steven Lee, 54, Visalia, June 8, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home

▪ Talley, Rick, 58, Visalia, May 13, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

▪ West, Bobbie, 86, Tulare, June 14, Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service

▪ White, James Marvin, 54, Tulare, June 10, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home

▪ Young, Elnora, 90, Riverdale, June 12, JesseE. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.

