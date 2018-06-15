Death Notices for Saturday, June 16

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Araki, Michael Bruce, 59, Clovis, May 22, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Ash, Billy, 82, Fresno, May 20, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Bratcher, Gwindal, 79, Porterville, June 8, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Cappelletti, Edward Mark, 77, Fresno, June 7, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Elustondo, Olimpia, 76, Fresno, May 30, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
▪ Fleeman, Randy, 62, Visalia, June 10, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel
▪ Garrett, Dolores Virginia, 89, Fresno, June 13, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Georgiadis, Peter Lucas, 98, Fresno, June 13, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Gutierrez, Maria Castro, 52, San Joaquin, June 4, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
▪ Jimenez, Amelia DeLaGarza, 80, Fresno, June 9, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Johnson, Ethel, 88, Fresno, June 13, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Lange, Kurt, 59, Reedley, June 12, Creighton Memorial Chapel
▪ Layton, Edna, 91, Clovis, June 12, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Piceno, Ricardo Cisneros, 39, Fresno, May 30, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
▪ Plourd, Steven Lee, 54, Visalia, June 8, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
▪ Talley, Rick, 58, Visalia, May 13, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ West, Bobbie, 86, Tulare, June 14, Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ White, James Marvin, 54, Tulare, June 10, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
▪ Young, Elnora, 90, Riverdale, June 12, JesseE. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
