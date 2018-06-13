Death Notices for Thursday, June 14

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Alves, Ralph, 92, Kingsburg, June 8, Creighton Memorial Chapel
▪ Berrones, Enedina Perez, 91, Coalinga, May 29, People's Funeral Chapel
▪ Fernandez, Jr., Luis, 70, Fresno, June 10, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Kelley, Irie Odell, 103, Pinedale, June 8, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Lee, Betty Marie, 87, Fresno, June 12, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
▪ Mannon, George Alfred, 88, Fresno, June 11, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Mhoon, Carlton Leon, 87, Fresno, June 12, Neptune Society of Central California
▪ Minong, Manuel A., 86, Fresno, June 10, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Moyers, Mary, 84, Madera, May 25, The Neptune Society of Central California
▪ Salvador, Mary Alice, 84, Kerman, June 12, Jay Chapel
▪ Silva, Robert, 79, Tulare, June 11, Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Simpson, Virginia Rosa, 68, Clovis, June 7, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Wenzel, Wayne H., 94, Clovis, June 11, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Yparrea, Diane Marie, 70, Fresno, June 6, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
