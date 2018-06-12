Death Notices for Wednesday, June 13

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Bundy Jr, James Edward, 62, Fresno, June 7, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Corona III, Albert, 57, Fresno, June 5, Edward A. Cooper Cremation Society, Inc.
▪ Esquivel, Robert, 70, Kingsburg, June 3, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
▪ Furrer, Virginia, 73, Oakhurst, June 10, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Harvey, Webbus, 74, Fresno, June 7, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Hernandez, Carmen, 74, Fresno, June 8, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Herrera Magdaleno, Antonio, 65, Tulare, June 11, Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Jackson, Jennie G., 97, Corcoran, June 7, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr Funeral Service, Inc
▪ Lillyman, George, 86, Tulare, June 9, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
▪ Lopez, Felipa, 96, Fresno, June 9, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Mandujano, Maria, 81, Selma, June 5, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
▪ Medina, Guadalupe Iturralde, 86, Reedley, June 8, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home
▪ Pino, Willie, 97, Fresno, June 9, Jay Chapel
▪ Reiswig, Marlene, 83, Kingsburg, June 10, Creighton Memorial Chapel
▪ Rivera, Gloria, 60, Visalia, June 10, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
▪ Roman, Ramona L., 85, Porterville, June 10, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Romero, Trinidad, 96, Tulare, June 7, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
▪ Serrano, Helen, 90, Madera, June 8, Jay Chapel
▪ Sherlock, Linda Ann, 70, Fresno, June 9, Neptune Society of Central California
▪ Zanoni Jr., Nathan Ambrose, 87, Fresno, June 3, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Comments