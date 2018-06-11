Death Notices for Tuesday, June 12

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Arechiga, Gabriel, 35, Tulare, June 10, Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Bush, John Wayne, 76, Madera, June 2, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Christenson, Anne Edith, 90, Porterville, June 8, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ DeLeon, Roy Richard, 61, Parlier, June 3, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home
▪ Hild, Lois, 92, Kerman, June 7, Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
▪ Hockersmith, Kenneth, 85, Sanger, June 3, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Jones, James, 74, Tulare, June 8, Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Littrell, Linda, 69, Madera, June 8, Jay Chapel
▪ Martinez, Jesus M., 43, Fresno, May 31, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Meyers, Debbie, 56, Fresno, June 11, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Perez, Charlotte Barron, 95, Fresno, June 7, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Rocha, Raymundo M., 66, Kerman, June 1, Jese E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service Inc
▪ Rodriguez, Lynn Louise, 70, Clovis, June 8, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Sayaphomma, Hieng, 92, Fresno, June 7, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Valencia, Elidia, 84, Fresno, June 4, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Wilson, Rex, 65, Tulare, June 8, Peers Lortentzen Funeral Home
▪ Zavala Gonzalez, Nico, 49, Del Rey, June 3, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Comments