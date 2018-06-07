Death Notices for Friday, June 8

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Brooks, Heidi, 86, Reedley, June 4, Farewell Reedley Arrangement Center
▪ Johnson, Jeannette Marie, 85, Clovis, May 29, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Loman, Rhonna, 62, Fresno, June 4, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Mendieta, Francisco Garcia, 65, Sanger, June 4 Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
▪ Moreno, Jose, 60, Porterville, June 6, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Morrow, Patsy, 82, Fresno, May 25, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Naito, Etsuko, 85, Madera, June 4, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Picar, Teofilo, 90, Fresno, June 1, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Savage, Danny Ray, 63, Porterville, June 1, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ VanWagenen, Barbara, 89, Clovis, May 23, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Weinschenk, Franz, 92, Fresno, June 1, Neptune Society of Central California
▪ Zamarripa, Michael, 38, Fresno, June 1, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
