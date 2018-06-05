Death Notices for Wednesday, June 6

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Collins, Joseph, 82, Fresno, June 2, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
▪ Gipson, Patrick, 83, Fresno, June 1, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Heikotter, Stephen, 70, Fresno, May 23, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Holloway, William Dale, 62, Fresno, May 17, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
▪ Kennington, Eddy D., 72, Clovis, June 1, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Kirk, Jo Marie, 80, Clovis, May 18, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
▪ McCracken, Beverly, 81, Ahwahnee, June 4, The Neptune Society of Central California
▪ McDowell, Virginia, 92, Tulare, May 24, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
▪ Mott, Patricia Ann, 71, Porterville, May 31, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Munoz-Rangel, Anselmo, 96, Fresno, May 24, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Myhre, Dianna, 67, Kingsburg, June 3, Creighton Memorial Chapel
▪ Perez, Pellecer, 86, Clovis, June 2, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.
▪ Romero-Monzon, Angel, 87, Kerman, June 1, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Turner, Ronnie, 72, Clovis, June 2, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
▪ White, Sallie Ruth, 96, Fresno, June 4, Lisle Funeral Home
