Death Notices for Friday, June 1

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Bitner, Susan Kay, 73, Porterville, May 28, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Garcia, Arthur Santos, 72, Fresno, May 27, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
▪ Hernandez, Adam, 41, Tulare, May 30, Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Kenitzer, Jeff C., 42, Fresno, March 24, Sterling & Smith Funeral Director Inc
▪ Lenox, Samuel, 74, Tulare, May 30, Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Liera, Bessie, 91, Fresno, May 29, Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
▪ Linley, Sharon Janet, 72, Porterville, May 27, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Rangel, Minnie, 78, Sanger, May 24, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
▪ Stever, Margaret, 60, Fresno, May 28, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
▪ Taylor, Madeleine Faye, 75, Porterville, May 24, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Toste, David, 53, Fresno, May 28, The Neptune Society of Central California
▪ Wild, Keith David, 61, Fresno, May 29, Boice Funeral Home
Comments