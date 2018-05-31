Death Notices

Death Notices for Friday, June 1

By The Fresno Bee

May 31, 2018 12:43 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

▪ Bitner, Susan Kay, 73, Porterville, May 28, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Garcia, Arthur Santos, 72, Fresno, May 27, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

▪ Hernandez, Adam, 41, Tulare, May 30, Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service

▪ Kenitzer, Jeff C., 42, Fresno, March 24, Sterling & Smith Funeral Director Inc

▪ Lenox, Samuel, 74, Tulare, May 30, Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service

▪ Liera, Bessie, 91, Fresno, May 29, Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel

▪ Linley, Sharon Janet, 72, Porterville, May 27, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Rangel, Minnie, 78, Sanger, May 24, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

▪ Stever, Margaret, 60, Fresno, May 28, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

▪ Taylor, Madeleine Faye, 75, Porterville, May 24, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Toste, David, 53, Fresno, May 28, The Neptune Society of Central California

▪ Wild, Keith David, 61, Fresno, May 29, Boice Funeral Home

