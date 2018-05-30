Death Notices for Thursday, May 31

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Caine Jr., Charles Lovell, 95, Fresno, May 22, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Chrisco, Doyne, 87, Fresno, May 25, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Dustyhorn-Campbell, April T., 45, Fresno, May 15, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Ewert, Steven Ray, 60, Fresno, May 26, Neptune Society of Central California
▪ Glasper, Dianal Dee, 55, Fresno, May 26, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.
▪ Hodge, Chief James, 100, Clovis, May 25, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Martinez Jr., John, 40, Fresno, May 16, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
▪ Martinez, Maximina, 79, Fresno, May 23, Wallin's Parlier Funeral Home
▪ Mora, Bobby, 40, Fresno, May 26, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Murchie, Violet Evelyn, 87, Visalia, May 27, Neptune Society of Central California
▪ Parano, Donna Jean, 61, Fresno, May 26, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
▪ Prado, Clementina, 67, Fresno, May 24, Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
▪ Schexnayder-Alexander, Nicole, 46, Fresno, May 19, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Settrini, Dorothy Mae, 94, Fresno, May 28, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Silva, Irene, 90, Selma, May 27, Creighton Memorial Chapel
▪ Simrell, Mildred, 94, Kingsburg, May 27, Creighton Memorial Chapel
▪ Williams, Rosiedell, 71, Madera, April 30, Jay Chapel
▪ Workmon, Geraldine Ann, 75, Fresno, May 24, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
