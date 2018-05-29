Death Notices for Wednesday, May 30

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Bowles, Shirley Ann, 81, Porterville, May 23, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Gelegan, Gail, 64, Fresno, May 26, Serenity Funeral Services
▪ Hardaway Jr., John Maynard, 79, Mariposa, May 23, Neptune Society of Central California
▪ Horton, Glenda, 72, Tulare, May 28, Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Johnson, Marilyn Ann, 86, Sanger, May 25, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home
▪ Mackrill, Dorothy, 74, Tollhouse, May 24, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Noble, Van Arthur, 68, Fresno, May 26, Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
▪ Price, Willie Lee, 61, Fresno, May 20, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.
▪ Rocha, Joe, 74, Tulare, May 27, Peers Lorentzen Funeral Home
▪ Tobin, Richard, 71, Fresno, May 14, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Woo, Myrtle Louie, 85, Fresno, May 26, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Yamashiro, Joe, 86, Fresno, May 12, Lisle Funeral Home
Comments