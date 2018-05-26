Death Notices

Death Notices for Sunday, May 27

By The Fresno Bee

May 26, 2018 01:26 AM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

▪ Agurrie, Joe R. “Cuco”, 77, Selma, May 22, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

▪ Alexander, Maxine, 98, Coarsegold, May 25 Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

▪ Beecher, Lowell, 62, Pixley, May 24, Peers Lorentzen Funeral Home

▪ Dixson, Geraldine, 88, Tulare, May 25, Peers Lorentzen Funeral Home

▪ Evans, Leona, 53, Sanger, May 23, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

▪ Kuddes, Joseph, 87, Tollhouse May 23, Affordable Direct Cremations

▪ Martinez, David, 57, Madera, May 23, Jay Chapel

▪ Mejia, Peter P., 46, Visalia, May 13, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel

▪ Williams, Richard, 81, Clovis, May 24, Farewell Palm Bluffs

