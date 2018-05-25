Death Notices for Saturday, May 26

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Bradley, David Ernest, 68, Fresno, May 24, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
▪ Cardona, Gilberto Franco, 72, Fresno, May 21, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
▪ Dixson, Geraldin, 88, Tulare, May 25, Peers Lorentzen Funeral Home
▪ Freytes, Jorge, 72, Madera, May 23, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Garcia, Arcadio, 83, Selma, May 18, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
▪ Hayes, Dolores Jean, 87, Fresno, May 21, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Lam, Yan, 72, Fresno, May 23, Serenity Funeral Services
▪ Lewis, Carrie Sue, 81, Fresno, May 16, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Mandra, York Tooree, 95, Fresno, May 19, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
▪ Nickels, Harriet, 95, Oakhurst, May 21, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Owens, Calvin, 62, Fresno, May 20, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Wyrick, Mary Grace, 80, Madera, May 18, Jay Chapel
Comments