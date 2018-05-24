Death Notices for Friday, May 25

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Brown, Muriel, 87, Kingsburg, May 23, Creighton Memorial Chapel
▪ Castillo, Juana Esparza, 82, Porterville, May 22, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Darden, Bette A., 94, Fresno, May 22, Neptune Society Central California
▪ Guestin, Betty, 85, Kingsburg, May 23, Creighton Memorial Chapel
▪ Jiminez, Anthony Adam, 29, Selma, May 12, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
▪ Lukes, Haid Chuck, 83, Fresno, May 22, Neptune Society of Central California
▪ Macias, Angel, infant, Selma, May 21, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
▪ Mealy, Michael Charles, 64, Tulare, May 19, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
▪ Meier, Wanda Marie, 71, Terra Bella, May 22, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Polanco, Guillermo, 83, Kerman, May 17, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory
▪ Ramos, Abraham, 52, Selma, May 20, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
▪ Rivera, Albert, 72, Coarsegold, May 19, Jay Chapel
▪ Sifuentes, Octavio, 85, Selma, May 21, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
▪ Welton, Richard Duane, 81, Clovis, May 23, Neptune Society of Central California
