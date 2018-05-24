Death Notices

Death Notices for Friday, May 25

By The Fresno Bee

May 24, 2018 12:47 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

▪ Brown, Muriel, 87, Kingsburg, May 23, Creighton Memorial Chapel

▪ Castillo, Juana Esparza, 82, Porterville, May 22, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Darden, Bette A., 94, Fresno, May 22, Neptune Society Central California

▪ Guestin, Betty, 85, Kingsburg, May 23, Creighton Memorial Chapel

▪ Jiminez, Anthony Adam, 29, Selma, May 12, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home

▪ Lukes, Haid Chuck, 83, Fresno, May 22, Neptune Society of Central California

▪ Macias, Angel, infant, Selma, May 21, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home

▪ Mealy, Michael Charles, 64, Tulare, May 19, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home

▪ Meier, Wanda Marie, 71, Terra Bella, May 22, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Polanco, Guillermo, 83, Kerman, May 17, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory

▪ Ramos, Abraham, 52, Selma, May 20, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home

▪ Rivera, Albert, 72, Coarsegold, May 19, Jay Chapel

▪ Sifuentes, Octavio, 85, Selma, May 21, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home

▪ Welton, Richard Duane, 81, Clovis, May 23, Neptune Society of Central California

