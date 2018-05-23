Death Notices for Thursday, May 24

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Barker, David, 81, Fresno, May 4, Edward A. Cooper Creamation Society Inc.
▪ Candler, Derrick Dion, 29, Fresno, May 7, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc.
▪ Echevarria, Yvonne, 44, Madera, May 15, Jay Chapel
▪ Garcia Solis, Joel, 64, Fresno, May 21, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Garcia, Natalio, 92, Fresno, May 20, Serenity Funeral Services
▪ Gutierrez, Alice A., 89, Fresno, May 21, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc.
▪ Hall, Sheryl M., 45, Fresno, May 6, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc.
▪ Haynes, Lorene, 82, Fresno, May 20, Steling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc
▪ Herrera, Rosemary L., 77, Parlier, May 21, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home
▪ Hess Sr., Gregory Allen, 69, Porterville, May 19, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Kotchevar, Betty Jean, 91, Kingsburg, May 17, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Lovejoy, Nicole Ann, 38, Fresno, May 19, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr.Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Martinelli, Lea, 90, Madera, May 22, Jay Chapel
▪ Moreno, Beatrice G., 85, Clovis, May 15, Boice Funeral Home
▪ O’Pry, Ray Lee, 78, Auberry, May 15, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Perow, Hudson James, 87, Porterville, May 20, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Ruiz, Maria Socorro, 84, Fresno, May 18, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
▪ Samuels, Kurt A., 83, Clovis, May 16, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
▪ Schexnayder-Alexander, Nicole, 46, Fresno, May 19, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Young, Phyllis, 90, Clovis, May 20, Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
