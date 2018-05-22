Death Notices for Wednesday, May 23

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Aphay, Khambay, 54, Fresno, May 17, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Arriola, Ramon, 86, Earlimart, May 21, Peers Lorentzen Funeral Home
▪ Bazzle, Sandra Lee, 72, Woodville, May 10, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Cruz, Jorel Eustaquio, infant, Fresno, May 17, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Dervishian, Michael, 79, Fresno, May 17, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Fernandez, Amado, 93, Fresno, May 20, Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
▪ Fricke, Vernon Fred, 91, Porterville, May 20, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Gentry, Mary Helen, 97, Fresno, May 18, Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Kiyomoto Dianne Eileen, 63, Fresno, May 19, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Lopez de Fernandez, Aurelia, 70, Porterville, May 20, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Martin, Brian, 43, Fresno, May 13, Jay Chapel
▪ Nichols, Mildred M., 95, Fresno, May 20, Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Nickel, Etta, 94, Fresno, May 12, The Neptune Society of Central California
▪ Rogers, Gerry Glynn, 71, Porterville, May 20, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Sharer, Sally “Sample”, 84, Clovis, May 19, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Smith, Peggy, 77, Fresno, May 19, The Neptune Society of Central California
▪ Takeda, Teruko Agnes, 102, Fresno, May 20, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Tigson, Dorothy, 94, Clovis, May 20, Jay Chapel
▪ Vartanian, Serop, 81, Fresno, May 20, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Wong, Lam K., 101, Fresno, May 19, Lisle Funeral Home
