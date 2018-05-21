Death Notices for Tuesday, May 22

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Castro, Felix Flores, 82, Fresno, May 17, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Gutierrez, Henry Charles, 60, Fresno, April 25, Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Hernandez Jr., Ascencion C. “Jack”, 74, Clovis, May 16, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
▪ Hernandez, Raul, 80, Fresno, May 17, Serenity Funeral Services
▪ Hernandez, Robert Moreno, 61, Tulare, May 12, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
▪ Kirk, Jo, 80, Clovis, May 18, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
▪ Kotchevar, Betty Jean, 91, Kingsburg, May 17, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Nystrom, Brita, 85, Tulare, May 20, Peers Lorentzen Funeral Home
▪ Pena, Mary, 84, Tulare, May 16, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
▪ Terrazas, Judith Kay, 73, Clovis, May 16, Boice Funeral Home
▪ York, Michael , 56, Pixley, May 19, Peers Lorentzen Funeral Home
