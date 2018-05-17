Death Notices

Death Notices for Friday, May 18

May 17, 2018 12:34 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

▪ Gibeau, Jerald M., 75, Porterville, May 16, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Lee, Lillian, 70, Fresno, May 13, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr Funeral Service

▪ Lyerla, Anelma June, 90, Visalia, May 16, Neptune Society of Central California

▪ Tafolla-Gomez, Pedro, 71, Tranquility, May 14, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

▪ Warren, Harold, 79, Visalia, May 17, Peers Lorentzen Funeral Home

