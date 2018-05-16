Death Notices for Thursday, May 17

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Alvarez, Elisa 77, Clovis, May 12, Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
▪ Apodaca, Daniel Patrick Jr. 27, Fresno, May 4, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Gallegos, Philip 86, Madera, May 14, Jay Chapel
▪ Gamez, David 76, Strathmore, May 14, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Hansen, Evelyn 92, Pinedale, May 14, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Heath, Roger 71, Kingsburg May 16, Creighton Memorial Chapel
▪ Larson, Karen Lou 77, Fresno May 8, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
▪ Maruyama, Masayoshi 101, Fresno, May 14, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Muro, Robert 53, Fresno, May 14, Chapel Of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Nil, Leem 84, Fresno, May 12, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Rincon, Peter 80, Fresno, May 14, Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
▪ Rodriguez, Jose Guadalupe 77, Porterville, May 11, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Soghomonian, Ohannes 90, Fresno, May 12, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Tafolla-Gomez, Pedro 71, Tranquility, May 14, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Taylor, Brittney M. 32, Fresno, May 6, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Vose, Lynne Ruth 79, Fresno, May 8, Boice Funeral Home
