Death Notices for Tuesday, May 15

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Basham, Timothy, 50, Clovis, April 24, Clovis Funeral Chapel
▪ Bell, Mollean, 94, Tulare, May 12, Peers Lorentzen Funeral Home
▪ Bowen, Joseph E., 48, Fresno, April 29, Chapel of the Light
▪ Hicks, Joe Wayne, 62, Porterville, May 8, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Jimenez, Miguel, 31, Coalinga, May 6, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Kusakai Mary Jane, 64, Fresno, May2, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Miles Jr., Richard, 69, Shaver Lake, May 9, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Sanchez Maria, 81, Tulare, May 13, Peers lorentzen Funeral Home
▪ Simons, Elizabeth Jo, 84, Clovis, May 8, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Smith, Charles Jr., 83, Fresno, May 6, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
▪ Villalon, Noel Carol, 73, Fresno, May 4, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ White, Darlene, 80, Kingsburg, May 10, Creighton Memorial Chapel
Comments