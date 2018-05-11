Death Notices

Death Notices for Saturday, May 12

The Fresno Bee

May 11, 2018 01:54 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

▪ Allison, Jimmy Clarence, 70, Porterville, May 9, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Bandy, Carl, 81, Tulare, May 10, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

▪ Cantu, Elida, 86, Fresno, May 10, Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel

▪ Crowell, Edward Roy, 92, Porterville, May 9, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

▪ Davis, Gregory Lee, 63, Porterville, May 4, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Eggman, Jane, 93, Terra Bella, May5, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

▪ Loeprich, Billie, 91, Fresno, April 29, Neptune Society of Central California

▪ McSwain, Barbara Jean, 93, Fresno, May 4, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

▪ North, William, 77, Madera, April 15, Affordable Direct Cremations

▪ Poe, Gwendolyn Ann, 64, Fresno, May 3, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service

▪ Shepard, Shirlee Pauline, 96, Porterville, May 4, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Simmons, Karen, 70, Delano, May 5, Lisle Funeral Home

▪ Vasquez, Joseph Rene, 19, Porterville, May 2, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Waggoner, JoAnn, 78, Sanger, May 10, Affordable Direct Cremations

▪ Woolley, James, 72, Fresno, May 9, Serenity Funeral Services

▪ Shinkawa, Yoshio, 96, Fresno, May 4, Lisle Funeral Home

