Death Notices for Saturday, May 12

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Allison, Jimmy Clarence, 70, Porterville, May 9, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Bandy, Carl, 81, Tulare, May 10, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Cantu, Elida, 86, Fresno, May 10, Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
▪ Crowell, Edward Roy, 92, Porterville, May 9, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
▪ Davis, Gregory Lee, 63, Porterville, May 4, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Eggman, Jane, 93, Terra Bella, May5, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
▪ Loeprich, Billie, 91, Fresno, April 29, Neptune Society of Central California
▪ McSwain, Barbara Jean, 93, Fresno, May 4, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ North, William, 77, Madera, April 15, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Poe, Gwendolyn Ann, 64, Fresno, May 3, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service
▪ Shepard, Shirlee Pauline, 96, Porterville, May 4, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Simmons, Karen, 70, Delano, May 5, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Vasquez, Joseph Rene, 19, Porterville, May 2, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Waggoner, JoAnn, 78, Sanger, May 10, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Woolley, James, 72, Fresno, May 9, Serenity Funeral Services
▪ Shinkawa, Yoshio, 96, Fresno, May 4, Lisle Funeral Home
