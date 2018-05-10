Death Notices for Friday, May 11

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Brisendine, Karen, 71, Coarsegold, May 7, Neptune Society of Central California
▪ Champ, Lynn Rae, 60, Madera, May 8, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Conner, Betty, 79, Selma, May 8, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
▪ Crump, JoeAnn, 71, Fresno, May 5, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service
▪ Harris, Wilma Dean, 87, Clovis, April 27, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Monge, Mary M., 93, Clovis, May 8, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Monzavi, Mehrzad, 30, Fresno, May 5, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service
▪ Nakagawa, Toshio, 94, Fresno, April 24, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Nakayama, Hitoshi Pete, 94, Fowler, May 2, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Peterson, Barbara, 86, Madera, May 8, Jay Chapel
▪ Renovato, Eva G. 80 Fresno 5/6/2018 Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Sanchez, Abel 55, Tulare, May 8, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Shinkawa, Yoshio, 96, Fresno, May 4, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Tuck, Joyce Shizuko, 74, Fresno, May 5, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Weil, Leo, 96, Fresno, May 8, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Zinzun-Rico, Maria, 67, Fresno, May 4, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service
