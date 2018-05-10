Death Notices

Death Notices for Friday, May 11

The Fresno Bee

May 10, 2018 12:07 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

▪ Brisendine, Karen, 71, Coarsegold, May 7, Neptune Society of Central California

▪ Champ, Lynn Rae, 60, Madera, May 8, Boice Funeral Home

▪ Conner, Betty, 79, Selma, May 8, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

▪ Crump, JoeAnn, 71, Fresno, May 5, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service

▪ Harris, Wilma Dean, 87, Clovis, April 27, Lisle Funeral Home

▪ Monge, Mary M., 93, Clovis, May 8, Lisle Funeral Home

▪ Monzavi, Mehrzad, 30, Fresno, May 5, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service

▪ Nakagawa, Toshio, 94, Fresno, April 24, Lisle Funeral Home

▪ Nakayama, Hitoshi Pete, 94, Fowler, May 2, Lisle Funeral Home

▪ Peterson, Barbara, 86, Madera, May 8, Jay Chapel

▪ Renovato, Eva G. 80 Fresno 5/6/2018 Lisle Funeral Home

▪ Sanchez, Abel 55, Tulare, May 8, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

▪ Shinkawa, Yoshio, 96, Fresno, May 4, Lisle Funeral Home

▪ Tuck, Joyce Shizuko, 74, Fresno, May 5, Lisle Funeral Home

▪ Weil, Leo, 96, Fresno, May 8, Lisle Funeral Home

▪ Zinzun-Rico, Maria, 67, Fresno, May 4, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service

  Comments  