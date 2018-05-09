Death Notices for Thursday, May 10

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Bazar, Doris, 94, Clovis, May 4 Boice Funeral Home
▪ Chavez, Rufina Salazar, 88, Porterville, May 6 Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Frantz, Frances, 100, Fresno, May 7, Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
▪ Giese, Marie, 79, Fresno, May 6, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory
▪ Mason, Richard Allen, 85, Porterville, May 5, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ North, William “Benny”, 77, Madera, April 15, Affordable Direct Cremations
