Death Notices

Death Notices for Wednesday, May 9

The Fresno Bee

May 08, 2018 12:53 PM

▪ Burkey, John Nelson, 73, Porterville, May 4, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Davis, Charlie, 85, Fresno, April 26, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

▪ Douty, Richard L., 87, Fresno, May 5, Neptune Society of Central California

▪ Elizondo Jr., Joseph, 82, Sanger, May 4, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

▪ Flores Vazquez, Esther, infant, Porterville, May 1, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Gabaldon, Sadie Sandoval, 81, Clovis, May 4, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

▪ Garcia, Genaro, 90, Fresno, April 30, Shant Bhavan

▪ Gilpin, Evangelina, 90, Fresno, April 11, Chapel of the Light

▪ Glazebrook, Eli, 11, Clovis, May 6, Boice Funeral Home

▪ Graham, Nancy Louise, 83, Kerman, April 29, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

▪ Gutierrez, Adolfo, 93, Madera, May 4, Jay Chapel

▪ Ingalls, Cathy, 66, Fresno, May 5, Boice Funeral Home

▪ Mazgedian, Melvin, 73, Fresno, May 6, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

▪ Mendoza, Inocencio Y., 88, Sanger, April 28, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

▪ Perkins, Daphine, 95, Fresno, May 5, Farewell Funeral Service

▪ Peterson, Gloria Patricia, 89, Fresno, April 27, Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home

▪ Quijano, Eduardo, 91, Fresno, May 1, Chapel of the Light

▪ Quintos, Elvira A., 97, Fresno, May 7, Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home

▪ Rendon, Alice, 88, Springville, May 6, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Seekey, Peter, 80, Clovis, May 4, Boice Funeral Home

▪ Snelling, Kenneth Frank, 85, Fresno, May 2, Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home

▪ Tapia, Susie Aline, 63, Springville, May 5, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Uribes, Zack, 96, Fresno, April 29, Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home

