Death Notices

Death Notices for Sunday, May 6

The Fresno Bee

May 05, 2018 01:11 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

▪ Booker Sr, Bryant, 46, Fresno, April 26, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service

▪ Brewer, Mildred L., 84, Fresno, April 23, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service

▪ Cox, George, 88, Reedley, May 1, Cairns Funeral Home

▪ Daniels, Richard L., 71, Fresno, May 1, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service

▪ Ferretti, Charlotte, 85, Chowchilla, April 30, Jay Chapel

▪ Foster Sr, Clyde, 64, Fresno, April 26, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service

▪  Luna Bautista, Ramiro, 59, Fresno, April 25, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

▪ Mendoza, Enrique,70, Kerman, April 26, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service

▪ Moore, Thomas, 90, Selma, May 2, Jay Chapel

▪ Romero, Jose Carlos, 27, Reedley, April 28, Cairns Funeral Home

▪ Ryder, Helen, 93, Fresno, April 28, Jay Chapel

▪ Tolon, Patricia Lynn, 56, Fresno, April 9, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service

▪ Young, Helen, 78, Fresno, April 28, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service

  Comments  