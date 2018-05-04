Death Notices

Death Notices for Saturday, May 5

The Fresno Bee

May 04, 2018 01:57 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

▪ Adams, Ruth, 95, Fresno, April 24, Boice Funeral Home

▪ Bligh, Robin, 73, Clovis, April 24, Boice Funeral Home

▪ De La Rosa, Valentin, 68, Sanger, April 25, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home

▪ Jones, Margaret, 84, Clovis, April 30, Boice Funeral Home

▪ May, Kathryn, 71, Clovis, May 2, Boice Funeral Home

▪ Ortiz, Valeria, 22, Selma, May 1, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home

▪ Powell, Erma, 78, Kingsburg, April 29, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

▪ Robertson, Marion Gayle, 66, Fresno, April 29, Cremation Society of Central California

▪ Sifford, Lois, 84, Selma, May 2, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home

▪ Ybarra, Maria Guadalupe Redondo, 80, Fresno, April 24, Cremation Society of Central California

