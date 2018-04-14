Obituaries for Sunday, April 15

AGUILAR — Maria Refugio Aguilar, 61, of Porterville died April 9. She was a day care provider. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 18 at Myers Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 18 at the funeral home. Service: 11 a.m. April 19 at St. Anne’s Church.
ANGULO — Maria Socorro Angulo, 87, of Fresno died April 8. She was a production worker. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. April 18 at Sacred Hearth Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. April 18 at the church. Arrangements: Reade & Sons Funeral Home.
BEAM — Danny Beam, 66, of Fresno died Jan. 22. He was a retired locomotive engineer for Santa Fe Railroad. Memorial: 2 to 6 p.m. April 21 at Marie Callender’s, 1781 E. Shaw Ave. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
CONDIT — Willard Earl Condit, 83, of Fresno died April 3. He was a truck driver. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. May 6 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
CROSSLIN — Carolyn Ann Crosslin, 85, of Fresno died April 8. She was a kindergarten teacher. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 16 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 1 p.m. April 17 at Tollhouse Cemetery.
DAVIS — Alda E. Davis, 96, of Clovis died April 10. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 17 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 18 at Academy Cemetery.
GONZALES — Jovita Mellisa Gonzales, 20, of Fresno died April 8. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 22 at Lisle Funeral Home. Service: 10 a.m. April 23 at the funeral home.
HALVERSTADT — Dorothy Mae Halverstadt, 95, of Fresno died April 2. She was a special education teacher for Selma Unified School District. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 20 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 21 at Calvary Worship Center.
HERNANDEZ — Alfonso B. Hernandez, 55, of Fresno died March 24. He was a cabinet maker for 30 years. Celebration of Life: 4 p.m. April 22 at the Hernandez residence. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
HERNANDEZ — Jose Reynaldo Hernandez, 52, of Mendota died April 11. He was a farm laborer for various ranchers. Rosary: 10 a.m. April 18 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. April 18 at the church. Visitation: 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. April 20 at the church. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
JIMENEZ — Andrew Richard Jimenez, 72, of Fresno died April 12. He was a field service supervisor. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. April 19 at Farewell Funeral Service Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 19 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. April 20 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.
LEIVA — Jose Victor Leiva, 77, of Mendota died April 11. He was a farmworker. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. April 17 at Open Bible Church in Firebaugh. Service: 9 to 11 a.m. April 18 at the church. Arrangements: Reade & Sons Funeral Home.
MACKELLAR — James Malcom MacKellar, 88, of Fresno died April 10. He was a mechanical engineer. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 20 at Trinity Community Church. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
MOUSHIGIAN — John Nishan Moushigian, 77, of Fresno died March 28. He was a real estate broker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School, 108 N. Villa Ave., Clovis, CA 93612 or St. Paul Armenian Church, 3767 N. First St., Fresno, CA 93726. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
NAVARRETTE — Lavina Elizabeth Navarrette, 99, of Fresno died April 8. She was a cafeteria food service worker for Lemoore Unified School District. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 16 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Mass: 11 a.m. April 17 St. Agnes Mission Church. Remembrances: Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711.
NITTA — Meri Nitta, 93, of Fresno died March 14. She was a retired executive assistant at Aerospace Corporation. Service: 2 p.m. April 22 at Fresno Betsuin Family Dharma Center. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
NORMAN — Robert Lee Norman Sr., 89, of Fresno died April 6. He was a construction worker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 19 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. April 20 at the funeral home.
RANDALL — Kurt Randall, 31, of Clovis died April 11. He was a GNC store manager. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. May 8 at Oso De Oro Park. Remembrances: Clovis East High School Water Polo Team, 2490 Leonard Ave., Clovis, CA 93619. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
RHODES — Richard Rhodes, 85, of Fresno died April 8. He was a retired school superintendent for American Union School District. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
OLIVE — Raymond Preston Olive, 74, of Raymond died April 6. He was a heavy equipment mechanic. No services will be held. Remembrances: American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 201, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
OLSON — Richard D. Olson, 76, of Kingsburg died April 9. He was a farmer. Graveside: 2 p.m. April 16 at Kingsburg Cemetery. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
ROE — Luther Joe Roe, 88, of Stratford died March 30. He was a retired truck driver. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 18 at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 2 p.m. April 19 at Lemoore Cemetery.
ROSS — Lola Aileen Ross, 88, of Clovis died April 6. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
SMITH — Paul Leslie Smith, 63, of Fresno died March 27. He was a bowling technician for 25 years. Celebration of Life: 3 p.m. May 7 at American Legion Post 509. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
TSURUOKA — Lily Aoki Tsuruoka, 83, of Fresno died April 12. She was a Fresno Unified School District office manager. Service: 1 p.m. April 28 at Fresno Betsuin Family Dharma Center. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
TURNER — Fannie Mae Turner, 86, of Fresno died March 5. She was a retired CNA. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. April 19 at Lisle Funeral Home. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. April 20 at the funeral home.
VASQUEZ — Isabel Marie Vasquez, 78, of Fresno died April 3. She was a retired tax examiner for the IRS. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. May 4 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
