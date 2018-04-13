Obituaries for Saturday, April 14

ABBOTT — Richard Bain Abbott, 97, of Sanger died April 12. He was a cattle rancher. Graveside: 2 p.m. April 18 at Sanger Cemetery. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
BERG — Dennis Berg, 68, of Fresno died April 12. Private service. Arrangements: Oceanview Cremations.
BOPP — Verna Dean Bopp, 88, of Fresno died April 12. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. April 19 at Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel. Service: 2 p.m. April 20 at the funeral home.
BOURBON — Ronnie Paul Bourbon, 43, of Los Banos died April 8. He was a gardener. Rosary: 11:30 a.m. April 20 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mass: Noon April 20 at the church. Arrangements: Bynum’s Los Banos Mortuary.
BRADLEY — Garland Bradley, 86, of Coalinga died March 14. He was a retired Caltrans supervisor. Services were held. Arrangements: Bynum Los Banos Mortuary.
CHAMBLIN — Jackie Chamblin, 49, of Madera died April 8. She was a hair stylist. Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m. April 16 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Rosary: 3 p.m. April 16 at the church. Mass: 11 a.m. April 17 at the church. Arrangements: Jay Chapel
FLORES — Wanda Lavern Flores, 71, of Porterville died March 15. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 18 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
HATFIELD — Mark T. Hatfield, 62, of Sanger died April 10. He was a welder. Private service. Arrangements: Oceanview Cremations.
HUBER — Phillip William Huber, 63, of Fresno died April 10. He was a construction supervisor. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
MARTINEZ — Victor Martinez, 81, of Parlier died March 22. He was a truck driver. Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 16 at Thomas Marcom Funeral Home. Graveside: Noon April 16 at Mendocino Cemetery District.
MENDOZA — Salvador Godinez Mendoza, 91, of Fresno died April 7. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. April 16 at Reade & Sons Chapel. Mass: 10 a.m. April 17 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.
MINCEY — James Rufus Mincey, 73, of Marin, formerly of Los Banos, died March 29. He was a retired master sergeant. Services were held. Arrangements: Bynum’s Los Banos Mortuary.
PHAM — Kathy Pham, 67, of Fresno died April 11. She was a homemaker for 30 years. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. April 18 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Traditional Vietnamese Service: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 19 at the funeral home.
RIDENOUR — Lela Gail Ridenour, 79, of Clovis died April 12. She was a senior legal processor for the Fresno County Clerk. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 21 at Stephens & Bean Chapel. Remembrances: Special Olympics, 1133 19th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20036.
RUSAK — June E. Rusak, 84, of Clovis died April 10. She was a clerk. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 18 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 18 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. April 19 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
WILLEY — Krissy Willey, 54, of Clovis died April 2. She was a medical professor. Celebration of Life: 3 p.m. April 19 at Dukes Restaurant. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
