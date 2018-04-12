Obituaries for Friday, April 13

HENDRICKSON — Todd Richard Hendrickson, 59, of Fresno died March 22. He was a residential real estate appraiser. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. April 14 at Trinity Community Church. Remembrances: UCSF Foundation, Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund, 155 N. Fresno St., Fresno, CA 93707. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
HOLLIDAY — Evelyn June Holliday, 65, of Clovis died April 9. She was a forklift driver for Certified Grocers for 30 years. Service: 10 a.m. April 13 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
IHDE — Elaine G. Ihde, 86, of Fresno died April 11. She was a nurse. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. April 19 at Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 19 at the funeral home. Service: 11 a.m. April 20 at the funeral home.
JONES — Pamela Ruth Jones, 76, of Porterville died April 10. She was a switchboard operator. Private services. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
KIRK — Hope L. Kirk, 78, of Fresno died April 8. She was a legal secretary for 25 years. Rosary: 10 a.m. April 20 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Mass: 10:30 a.m. April 20 at the church. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
MCKAY — Donald McKay, 66, of Lemoore died April 7. He was a security specialist at NAS Lemoore. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 17 at Lemoore Cemetery. Remembrances: The Heart of the Horse, 14335 Academy Oaks Lane, Clovis, CA 93619. Arrangements: Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel.
OLANO — Rodolfo “Rudy” M. Olano, 62, of Lemoore died April 10. He was an engine field service representative. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 13 at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 13 at the funeral home. Mass: 8 a.m. April 14 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Arrangements: American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 201, Fresno, CA 93711.
OLVERA — Arthur Olvera Jr., 49, of Clovis died April 10. He was a payroll specialist. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. April 18 at Palm La Paz Funeral & Cremations. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 18 at the funeral home. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 19 at Belmont Memorial Park.
STANLEY — Cary Jonathon Stanley, 48, of Tulare died April 7. He was a business owner. Service: 1 p.m. April 16 at Peers Lorentzen Funeral Chapel.
TANNER — Barbara A. Tanner, 65, of Fresno died Feb. 22. She was a phlebotomist. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. April 21 at Fresno Temple Church of God in Christ. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
YORK — Mary Ann York, 77, of Fresno died April 6. She was a business owner and operator. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. April 17 at NewLife Community Church in Easton. Arrangements: Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home.
