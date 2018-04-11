Obituaries for Thursday, April 12

ALLEN — Ray Charles Allen, 84, of Fresno died March 27. He was a street maintenance supervisor. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. April 29 at Tornino’s. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
CLIFTON — Dorothy L. Baker Clifton, 87, of Selma died March 6. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. April 15 at Farewell-Page Funeral Home. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 16 at Floral Memorial Park. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 16 at Valley Life Community Church.
FARMER — Lisa Faye Farmer, 56, of Kingsburg died April 6. She was a phlebotomist. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 13 at Sanger Cemetery. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
FORSTEDT — David M. Forstedt, 67, of Clovis died April 8. He was a route salesman for a wholesale bakery for 25 years. Memorial: 10 a.m. April 21 at Campus Bible Church. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
FRESHWATER — Samuel James Freshwater, 68, of Fresno died April 10. He was a pastor. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 14 at The Well Community Church, 4545 N. Palm Ave. Remembrances: Lanna Foundation, 1099 E. Champlain Ave., Fresno, CA 93720, www.lannafoundation.org. Arrangements: Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel.
KEPLER — Leslie Erwin Kepler, 82, of Fresno died April 2. He was a contractor. No services will be held. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
LEE — Bryan Scott Lee, 55, of Fresno died April 8. He was a retail supermarket receiving clerk for 30 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 13 at Boice Funeral Home. Service: 9:30 a.m. April 14 at First Baptist Church of Clovis. Remembrances: First Baptist Church of Clovis, 2080 Tollhouse Road, Clovis, CA 93611.
NEVES — Irene Claire Neves, 86, of Fresno died April 8. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 16 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 16 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. April 17 at St. Anthony of Padua, Our Lady of Guadalupe Chapel.
THOMAS — Timothy Russell Thomas, 27, of Porterville died April 8. He was an agricultural laborer. No services will be held. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
WEST — Robert C. West Jr., 52, of Fresno died March 25. He was a handyman. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. April 12 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 12 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. April 13 at the church. Arrangements: Reade & Sons Funeral Home.
YEWDALL — Mary Francis Yewdall, 87, of Fresno died April 9. She was a homemaker for 60 years. No services will be held. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
