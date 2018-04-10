Obituaries for Wednesday, April 11

BROWN — Ralph Leonard Brown, 86, of Fresno died March 30. He was a retired schoolteacher. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
BRYAN — John Michael Bryan, 68, of Madera died April 1. He was a dentist for 37 years. Rosary: 1 p.m. April 13 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Mass: 2 p.m. April 13 at the church. Remembrances: The Healthy Smiles Mobile Dental Foundation, 4186 W. Swift Ave., Suite 108, Fresno, CA 93722 or Doctors Without Borders, 333 Seventh Ave., Suite 2, New York, NY 10001. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
CROCKETT — Cynthia Jane Crockett, 69, of Fresno died April 2. She was a date entry clerk for Fresno County. Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 14 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Home. Service: 11:30 a.m. April 14 at the funeral home.
DICKSON — Michael J. Dickson, 65, of Fresno died April 1. He was a custodian for the city of Fresno. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. April 12 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Home. Service: 10 a.m. April 13 at West Side Church of God.
GRAVES — Clidella Graves, 77, of Springville died April 9. She was a social worker. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. April 17 at Myers Chapel in Porterville. Service: 11 a.m. April 17 at the funeral home.
HAYS — William Robert Hays, 57, of Fresno died April 6. He was an aviation mechanic. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
JAYNE — Donald Keith Jayne, 63, of Fresno died March 12. He was a truck driver. Service: 11 a.m. April 12 at Clovis Cemetery. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors.
KELLEY — Jinathan Jero Kelly, 38, of Fresno died March 28. He was a Foster Farms laborer. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. April 12 at Yost & Webb Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. April 12 at the funeral home.
KEY — Catheline Marie Key, 74, of Fresno died March 31. She was a retired medical director. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. April 14 at Sunnyside Health & Tennis Club. Remembrances: Central California SPCA, 103 S. Hughes Ave., Fresno, CA 93706 or American Lung Association, 1782 E. Bullard Ave., Suite 103, Fresno, CA 93710. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
LANGO — Robert Lewis Lango, 79, of Fresno died April 6. He was a real estate broker. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. April 17 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 17 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. April 18 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Remembrances: American Diabetes Association, 55 Shaw Ave., Suite 116, Clovis, CA 93612.
LARA — Angela Margarita Lara, 37, of Fresno died April 10. She was a homemaker. Service: 1 p.m. April 17 at Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel. Remembrances: Lupus Foundation of America Inc., 2121 K St. NW, Suite 200, Washington, D.C. 20037 or Central California SPCA, 103 Hughes Ave., Fresno, CA 93706.
LUNA — Nicklaus Luna, 30, of Fresno died April 3. He was a handyman. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. April 13 at Cherished Memories Chapel. Service: 5 p.m. April 14 at the funeral home.
MAXWELL — Charles Harvey Maxwell, 63, of Fresno died April 3. He was a student. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. April 14 at Church of God, 388 N. First St. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
MCREE — Evelyn H. McRee, 90, of Reedley died March 18. She was a retired receptionist for a tax business. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 14 at Fourth and Orange Assembly of God. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
MILES — Earl Eugene Miles, 93, of Dinuba died April 4. He was a letter carrier. Graveside: 1 p.m. April 13 at Reedley Cemetery. Arrangements: Dopkins Chapel.
NEIGHBOURS — Gwendolyn D. Neighbours, 97, of Fresno died April 8. She was an elementary school teacher for 20 years. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. April 16 at Boice Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. April 17 at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Graveside: 2 p.m. April 17 at Clovis Cemetery.
PETERSON — Karen Harris Peterson, 74, of Kingsburg died April 9. She was a retired teacher. Service: 10:30 a.m. April 14 at First Mennonite Church in Reedley. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
POLANCO — Mary Constansia Polanco, 82, of Clovis died April 3. She was a homemaker for 59 years. Memorial: 1 p.m. May 6 at Boice Funeral Home.
REED — Kenneth Harvey Reed, 72, of Clovis died April 6. He was a glass glazier. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. April 15 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 1 p.m. April 16 at Clovis Cemetery.
RODRIGUEZ — Carl D. Rodriguez, 46, of Fresno died April 1. He was a computer technician. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. April 11 at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church in Fowler. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 11 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. April 12 at the church. Arrangements: Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home.
ROOTERS-PHOENIX — Chestin M. Rooters-Phoenix, 36, of Sacramento, formerly of Fresno died April 2. He was a retail stocker for Walmart. Memorial: 1 p.m. April 13 Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Chapel.
SIMONIAN — Paul Simonian, 94, of Madera died April 7. He was the retired owner of a carpet store. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
THOMPSON — John “Gene” Thompson, 87 of Santa Maria, formerly of Porterville, died April 9. He was a USDA mechanic. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. April 13 at Myers Chapel in Porterville. Service: 11 a.m. April 14 at the funeral home. Graveside: 9 a.m. April 16 at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
WALDROP — George Lee Waldrop, 79, of Fresno died April 3. He was a construction worker. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. April 12 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. April 13 at the funeral home. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 16 at Fowler Cemetery.
WEBBER — Charles Franklin Webber, 82, of Porterville died April 8. He was a general manager. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 13 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
WILCOX — Douglas Wilcox, 71, of Fresno died April 5. He was a U.S. postal carrier for 25 years. Memorial: 1 p.m. April 20 at First Baptist Church of Clovis. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
ZENDEJAS — Isabel P. Zendejas, 89, of Reedley died April 7. She was a fruit packer. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. April 12 at Cairns Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 2 p.m. April 13 at Reedley Cemetery.
Comments