Obituaries for Tuesday, April 10

AULD — Mildred Irene Auld, 91, of Porterville died April 6. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. April 12 at Myers Chapel. Graveside: 1 p.m. April 13 at Vandalia Cemetery.
BOS — Eugene Louise Bos, 91, of Fresno died April 3. He was a retail sales manager for 40 years. Service: 9:30 a.m. April 12 at Boice Funeral Home. Graveside: 2 p.m. April 12 at Selma Cemetery.
GALVAN — Birdie Galvan, 91, of Fresno died March 31. She was a retired food packer. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. April 11 at Serenity Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 12 at Fresno Memorial Gardens.
GILBERT — Laura Mae Gilbert, 86, of Fresno died April 1. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. April 13 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Home. Service: 10 a.m. April 14 at the funeral home.
GREEN — Helen Green, 91, of Porterville died April 7. She was an office clerk. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. April 15 at Myers Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 16 at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
JONES — Leatrice Jones, 81, of Modesto, formerly of Fresno, died April 1. She was a wine inspector for Gallo Wines. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. April 12 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Home. Service: 10 a.m. April 13 at the funeral home.
KALINIAN — Garo H. Kalinian, 92, of Clovis died April 7. He was an aviation repairman. Service: 10 a.m. April 11 at Holy Trinity Armenian Church. Arrangements: Nova Cremation Service.
KISER — Mildred J. Kiser, 95, of Fresno died April 8. She was a retired cafeteria manager for Sears Department Stores for 25 years. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 13 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
MILNE — Kenneth Milne, 84, of Visalia died March 31. He was a sales executive for manufactured housing. Private service. Arrangements: Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel.
PLASCENCIA — George R. Plascencia, 85, of Dinuba died March 28. He was a painter. Rosary and Mass: 1 p.m. April 13 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church in Tulare. Arrangements: Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service.
PRADO — Maria Severa Prado, 88, of Madera died April 7. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. April 10 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 10 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. April 11 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Remembrances: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
RAMIREZ — Paul Grajeda Ramirez, 85, of Tulare died March 31. He was a cabinet maker. Service: 11 a.m. April 13 at Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Chapel.
REYES — Serafin “Perry” Reyes, 92, of Orosi died April 5. He was a supervisor. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 11 at St. Catherine’s Church in Dinuba. Mass: 10 a.m. April 12 at the church.
RICHARD — Carole Margaret Richard, 84, of Clovis died April 6. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. April 11 at Yost & Webb Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 11 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. April 12 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
RUGGIERO — Reba Lorraine Ruggiero, 93, of Fresno died April 5. She was a homemaker. Services were held. Remembrances: Alzheimer’s Foundation of Central California, P.O. Box 3438, Pinedale, CA 93650. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
SANDUSKY — Robert J. Sandusky, 70, of Fresno died April 5. He was a psychiatric technician. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
SMITH — D. Dean Smith, 57, of Fresno died March 30. He was a U.S. postal clerk for 31 years. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. April 9 at New Covenant Church. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
STOCCKETTI — Shirley Anita Stoccketti, 79, died April 3. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 21 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
ZARIN — Ruby Jean Zarin, 90, of Fresno died March 29. She was a retail fashion manager. Services were held. Remembrances: American Heart Association, 7425 N. Palm Bluffs Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel.
