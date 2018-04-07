Obituaries for Sunday, April 8

BROOKS — Patricia Brooks, 79, of Clovis died Feb. 15. Memorial: 1 p.m. April 14 at Boice Funeral Home.
ALBERTINI — Joseph R. Albertini, 81, of Fresno died April 1. He was a retired salesman. Services were held. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
CARTWRIGHT — James Allen Cartwright, 83, of Fresno died April 5. He was a retired gas pressure operator for PG&E. Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. April 14 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5685 N. Cedar Ave. Service: 10 a.m. April 14 at the church. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
COATS-TAYLOR — Willa Coats-Taylor, 89, of Fresno died March 29. She was a retired eligibility worker for Fresno County. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. April 12 at Serenity Funeral Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. April 13 at Vineyard Worship Center in Fowler.
HENRY — LaVerne Henry, 80, of Clovis died March 30. She was a banking vice president for 25 years. Private service. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
LOCKEN — Mary Jo Locken, 90, of Clovis died April 4. She was a beautician. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. April 9 at Yost & Webb Chapel. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 10 at Belmont Memorial Park.
LOGSDON — Joyce E. Logsdon, 84, of Fresno died April 4. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
LUJAN — Alberto Hernandez Lujan, 86, of Fresno died April 3. He was a laborer in the cotton industry. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 9 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 9 at the funeral home. Service: 11 a.m. April 10 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.
MAINOCK — Mary Frances Mainock, 83, of Clovis died March 18. She was a homemaker. Rosary: 11 a.m. April 9 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Mass: 11:30 a.m. April 9 at the church.
MARTINEZ — Josefina Martinez, 79, of Parlier died April 4. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. April 9 at Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home. Wake: 6 p.m. April 9 at the funeral home. Service: 10 a.m. April 10 at the funeral home.
MEDRANO — Angela Lynn Medrano, 46, of Fresno died April 3. She was a homemaker for 25 years. Graveside: 2:30 p.m. April 11 at Belmont Memorial Park.
NASSIAN — Abraham Nassian, 66, of Roseville, TN, formerly of Fresno, died Feb. 23. He was a U.S. Navy aircraft mechanic for 20 years. Memorial: 1 p.m. April 13 at Boice Funeral Home.
NISHIMURA — Noriaki Nishimura, 93, of Fresno died April 2. She was a grocery store produce manager. Visitation: Noon to 5 p.m. April 14 at Lisle Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. April 15 at the funeral home.
ORLANDO — Helen Orlando, 88, of Auberry died March 30. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. April 12 at Lisle Funeral Home. Graveside: 2 p.m. April 13 at Fresno Memorial Gardens.
PARRISH — Rexal “Rex” Dale Parrish, 87, of Madera died March 22. He was a retired stone cutter for Raymond Granite Company. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 12 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. Celebration of Life: 1 to 3 p.m. April 13 at Hills Pride Inn in Knowles, CA. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
PEARCE — Milton Floyd Pearce, 79, of Fresno died April 2. He was the owner of Margie’s Hallmark Shop. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 14 at New Hope Community Church. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
RAY — David Allan Ray Jr., 54, of Clovis died March 25. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. April 14 at Clovis Hills Community Church. Remembrances: Clovis Hills Community Church, 10590 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, CA 93619 or Help Hope Live, Two Radnor Corporate Center, Suite 100, 100 Matsonford Road, Radnor, PA 19087, helphopelive.org.
REYNAGA — Elva Reynaga, 60, of Selma died March 31. She was a homemaker. Mass: 9 a.m. April 12 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Selma. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
ROYBAL — Dolores Maria Roybal, 94, of Fresno died March 30. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 12 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 12 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. April 13 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
SIVONGSA — Bounkham Sivongsa, 92, of Fresno died April 4. She was a farmer for 30 years. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. April 11 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Traditional Laotian Buddhist Service: 1 p.m. April 12 at the funeral home.
SHARKEY — Elma Sylvia Sharkey, 74, of Fresno died April 2. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
SIMON — Lynda Marie Simon, 75, of Hanford died Feb. 17. She was a retired florist for various florists. Graveside: 11:30 a.m. April 11 at Grangeville Cemetery District in Armona. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
STORY — Wendolyn Lee Story, 52, of Friant died April 4. She was a cashier for Huntington Lake Shore Resort. Memorial: 10 a.m. April 13 at Calvary Fellowship Center in Sanger. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
SWALEF — Victor Wilhelm Swalef, 79, of Madera did April 2. He was an importer and exporter of fancy leathers. Services to be held at a later date. Remembrances: Planned Parenthood, 650 N. Fulton St., Fresno, CA 93728 or donor’s favorite no-kill animal shelter. Arrangements: Stephens & Bean Chapel.
TORRES — Maria Del Carmen Torres, 92, of Fresno died April 5. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m. April 10 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 10 at the funeral home. Mass: 10:30 a.m. April 11 at St. Mary Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church.
WELLS — Steven Wayne Wells, 61, of Selma died March 27. He was a car salesman. No services will be held. Arrangements: Shant Bhavan Funeral Home.
WING — Calvin C. Wing, 91, of Fresno died March 27. He was a CPA for 54 years. Service: 10 a.m. April 10 at People’s Funeral Chapel in Hanford. Remembrances: Valley Children’s Hospital, 9300 Valley Children’s Place, PC17, Madera, CA 93636 or Central California S.P.C.A., 103 S. Hughes Ave., Fresno, CA 93706.
YUYAMA — Agnes Midori Yuyama, 93, of Fresno died March 29. She was the owner of a grocery store. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 14 at Lisle Calaveras Chapel.
