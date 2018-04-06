Obituaries for Saturday, April 7

DAVIS — Dwayne Dale Davis, 61, of Clovis died April 2. He was an auditor for Fresno County for 10 years. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. April 9 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Service: 10 a.m. April 9 at the funeral home.
DOYLE — Lawrence H. Doyle, 90, of Fresno died March 24. He was a retired minister. Memorial: 2 p.m. May 5 at Wesley United Methodist Church. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Service.
GALVEZ — LeiAnn Marie Galvez, 55, of Fresno died March 31. She was an elementary school teacher for 25 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 10 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 10 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. April 11 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.
NIELSEN — Sandra Nadyne Nielsen, 70, of Visalia died April 5. She was a nurse’s aide. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 9 at Peers Lorentzen Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 10 at the North Tulare District Cemetery.
RAMIREZ — Paul G. Ramirez, 79, of Madera died March 31. He was the owner and operator of Ramirez Brothers Trucking. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. April 8 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 10 a.m. April 9 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Mass: 10:30 a.m. April 9 at the church. Remembrances: American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 201, Fresno, CA 93711 or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield VA 22116.
STEEL — Barbara Steel, 80, of Madera died April 1. She was a retired research coordinator. Service: 11:15 a.m. April 10 at Jay Chapel.
VALLEJO — S. Pedro L. Vallejo, 92, of Fresno died April 6. He was a plant coordinator for Fresno Unified School District. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. April 12 at St. Mary Queen of the Apostles. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
WYMAN — Doris E. Wyman, 75, of Fresno died April 4. She was a sales associate for 22 years. Service: 10 a.m. April 10 at Full Gospel True Church in Chowchilla. Graveside: 2:30 p.m. April 10 at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
