Obituaries for Friday, April 6

ALFIERIS — Mary Pappas Alfieris, 77, of Fresno died April 1. She was an administrator for Fresno City College. Service: 11 a.m. April 12 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Graveside: 1 p.m. April 13 at El Camino Memorial Park in San Diego. Arrangements: Farewell Clovis Arrangement Center.
BUENDIA — Stella Sue Buendia, 67, of Selma died March 31. She was a transport driver for AT&T for 16 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. April 7 at New Hope Family Church. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
CASTILLO — David Castillo, 61, of Fresno died March 24. He was a forklift driver. Memorial: 3 p.m. April 6 at The River of Life Church. Arrangements: Reade & Sons Funeral Home.
GONZALEZ — Juana Gonzalez, 87, of Reedley died April 5. She was a packinghouse worker. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. April 9 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 1018 N. Frankwood Ave. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 9 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. April 10 at the church. Arrangements: Cairns Funeral Home.
HILDRETH — Alondra J. Hildreth, 51, of Fresno died April 1. She was a cashier at Dollar Tree. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. April 9 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. April 10 at the funeral home.
KAIOUS — Antones Tarsu Kaious, 67, of Porterville died April 3. He was a landlord. Service: 1 p.m. April 10 at Myers Chapel.
KING — Raymond R. King, 93, of Reedley died April 1. He was a retired Fresno police officer. Service: 11 a.m. April 6 at Reedley Cemetery Memorial Service Building. Arrangements: Cairns Funeral Home.
MAINOCK — Mary Frances Mainock, 83, of Clovis died March 19. She was a homemaker. Rosary: 11 a.m. April 9 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Mass: 11:30 a.m. April 9 at the church.
MEHLING — Melvin David Mehling, 89, of Fresno died April 4. He was a raisin and almond farmer. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. April 8 at Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. April 9 at the funeral home. Remembrances: Valley Children’s Hospital, 9300 Valley Children’s Place, Madera, CA 93636.
NELSON — Jerri Herbert Nelson, 86, of Fresno died March 15. He was a backhoe operator. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. April 6 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. April 7 at the funeral home.
PEREIRA — Olive Dorothy Pereira, 95, of Fresno died March 30. She was a bank teller for 15 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 9 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Mass: 10 a.m. April 10 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Our Lady of Guadalupe Chapel. Remembrances: Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711.
REYES — John Daniel Reyes, 48, of Kerman died March 29. He was a maintenance worker. Visitation: 6 to 9 p.m. April 12 at Palm Memorial Kerman Chapel.
RODRIGUEZ — Amado Rodriguez, 96, of Farmersville died April 2. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. April 9 at Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel in Visalia. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 9 at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial: 9 a.m. April 10 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Visalia.
SEALS — Marilyn June Seals, 84, of Fresno died April 3. She was a library technician. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 9 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
TORRES — Vanessa Zulema Torres, infant, of Porterville died April 2. She was the daughter of Norberto and Claudia Torres. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. April 11 at Myers Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 11 at the funeral home. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 12 at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
VAUGHN — Mary D. Vaughn, 70, of Fresno died April 2. She was a health and safety instructor. Memorial: 10 a.m. April 7 at St. James Episcopal Church. Remembrances: American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 400, Arlington, VA 22202. Arrangements: Fresno Funeral Chapel.
VETTER — Bruce Michael Vetter, 55, of Clovis died March 31. He was an automotive body shop owner for 30 years. Rosary: 5 p.m. April 11 at Boice Funeral Home. Mass: 10 a.m. April 12 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Graveside: 11:30 a.m. April 12 at Clovis Cemetery.
