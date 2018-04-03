Obituaries for Wednesday, April 4

ALVARADO — Arthur C. Alvarado, 87, of Kerman died March 23. He was a ranch foreman for 23 years. Memorial: 10 a.m. April 6 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
ALVAREZ — Ramon Barajas Alvarez, 51, of Clovis died March 16. He was self-employed. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 4 at Reade & Sons Chapel. Mass: 3:30 p.m. April 4 at the funeral home.
ANDRADE — Enrique Andrade, 69, of Fresno died March 30. He was a laborer. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. April 5 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 5 at the funeral home. Prayer Service: 1 p.m. April 6 at the funeral home.
BANUELOS — Erasmo R. Banuelos, 82, of Fresno died March 24. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. April 5 at Cherished Memories Chapel. Service: 3 p.m. April 5 at the funeral home.
BARR — William Milton Barr, 65, of Fresno died March 28. He was a lumber broker. Memorial: 10:30 a.m. April 5 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Remembrances: American Heart Association, 7425 N. Palm Bluffs Ave., Fresno, CA 93711.
DEPRIEST — Sheila Rae DePriest, 74, of Sanger died March 27. She was a cook. Graveside: 2 p.m. April 6 at Sanger Cemetery.
EASON — Freddie Mae Eason, 60, of Fresno died March 28. She was a utility clerk for PG&E. No services will be held. Arrangements: Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Home.
FOX — Steven Keith Fox, 55, of Porterville died April 1. He was an auto mechanic. No services will be held. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
GRAHAM — Tommie Graham, 75, of Dinuba died April 1. He was a truck driver. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements: Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel.
HAWTHORNE — Martha Jean Hawthorne, 82, of Fresno died April 1. She was a Caltrans engineer trainer for 24 years. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 11 at Clovis Cemetery. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
HERRERA — Lorenzo Herrera, 19, of Reedley died March 24. He was a custodian at Kings Canyon Unified School District. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. April 5 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 1018 N. Frankwood Ave. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 5 at the church. Mass of Christian Burial: 1:30 p.m. April 6 at the church. Arrangements: Farewell Reedley Arrangement Center.
KOROTIE — Donna Marie Korotie, 89, of Fresno died March 23. She was an attorney. Mass: 9 a.m. April 9 at St. John’s Cathedral. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
KRANTZ — Jerry William Krantz, 64, of Fresno died March 26. He was a factory worker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
MAGANA — Daniel Berna Magana, 86, of Fresno died March 30. He was a farm laborer. Mass: 10 a.m. April 4 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
MARQUEZ — Albertina Marquez, 85, of Fresno died March 31. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. April 5 at Lisle Funeral Home. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. April 5 at the funeral home.
MARTINEZ — Dolores T. Martinez, 86, of Madera died April 1. She was a retired metal spring grinder. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. April 5 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 5 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. April 6 at St. Joachin Catholic Church.
MOLINA — Manuel Molina, 90, of Hanford died April 2. He was a lead maintenance worker for a school district. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 5 at Salser & Dillard Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 5 at the funeral home. Mass: Noon April 6 at Holy Family Catholic Church.
PAMANDANAN — Cirilo Pangan Pamandanan, 81, of Fresno died April 2. He was a custodian for Veterans Hospital for 23 years. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. April 7 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Rosary: 10 a.m. April 7 at the funeral home. Funeral Liturgy: 10:30 a.m. April 7 at the funeral home.
ROME — Salvatore J. Rome, 94, of Fresno died March 27. He was the owner of Allied Electric. Memorial: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 8 at Clovis Veterans Hall. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
ROSE — Larry Marcel Rose, 78, of Visalia died April 1. He was an agricultural field supervisor. Graveside: 9:30 a.m. April 6 at Lindsay Cemetery. Celebration of Life: 11:30 a.m. April 6 at Elks Lodge. Arrangements: Salser & Dillard Funeral Home.
SHAPAZIAN — Betty Jean Shapazian, 85, of Fresno died April 2. She was retired from Febco. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. April 5 at Stephens & Beans Funeral Home. Service: 10 a.m. April 7 at the funeral home. Remembrances: Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711.
SKINNER — Ella Jewel Skinner, 88, of Clovis died March 27. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 4 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 5 at Clovis Cemetery.
STARING — Michael B. Staring, 76, of Madera died March 25. He was a claims adjuster. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
WALLER — Janetta Waller, 89, of Fresno died April 1. She was a teacher for Fresno Unified School District for more than 26 years. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. April 6 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Wake: 6 p.m. April 6 at the funeral home. Service: 10 a.m. April 7 at Saint Rest Baptist Church.
