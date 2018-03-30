Obituaries for Saturday, March 31

AUSTIN — Thomas Austin, 84, of Madera died March 27. He was the founder and owner of Ag & Industrial Supplies and Firebaugh Ag Supplies. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 2 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
BORJAS — Frank J. Borjas Sr., 88, of Clovis died March 19. He was a butcher. Visitation: 4 to 6:30 p.m. April 3 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6:30 p.m. April 3 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. April 4 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
CARTER — Danny Carter, 58, of Farmersville died March 27. He was a general laborer. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 6 at Exeter District Cemetery. Arrangements: Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.
DERVIN — Beverly F. Dervin, 86, of Fresno died March 28. She was a receptionist for H&R Block Tax Services. No services will be held. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Service.
HEEREN — Roscile Joy Heeren, 99, of Clovis died March 29. She was a teacher. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 4 at Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 2 p.m. April 4 at Belmont Memorial Park.
LOPEZ — Estefana Lopez, 83, of Dinuba died March 24. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. April 2 at Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6:30 p.m. April 2 at the chapel. Mass: 10 a.m. April 3 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church.
STEELE — Randall John Steele, 72, of Coarsegold died Feb. 22. He was a service writer for Ford Motor Co.. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. April 7 at Oak Creek Mobile Home Park Club House. Arrangements: Palm Memorial Sierra Chapel.
RAMIREZ — Julia Jimenez Ramirez, 82, of Poplar died March 20. She was a fieldworker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 3 at Myers Chapel in Porterville. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 3 at the funeral home. Service: 11 a.m. April 4 at St. Anne’s Church in Porterville.
SALINAS — Elena Salinas, 83, of Selma died March 25. She was a farm laborer. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 5 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Mass: Noon April 6 at the church. Graveside: 1 p.m. April 6 at Selma Cemetery District. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. April 6 at the church. Arrangements: Thomas Marcom Funeral Home.
VINSON — Carl West Vinson, 86, of Fresno died March 15. He was a maintenance worker. Graveside: 11 a.m. April 5 at Tulare North Cemetery. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home.
XAYPANYA — Phone Xaypanya, 59, of Fresno died March 25. He was a farmer for three years. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. April 2 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Traditional Laotian Buddhist Service: 1 p.m. April 3 at the funeral home.
