Obituaries for Friday, March 30

BABB — Norman Babb, 57, of Fresno died March 19. He was a hotel janitor. Graveside: 2 p.m. April 12 at Clovis Cemetery. Remembrances: Hinds Hospice Home, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
ENGELMAN — Gary Lee Engelman, 77, of Fresno died March 23. He was a retired farmer. No services will be held. Arrangements: Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel.
GUIZAR — Alfredo Guizar, 31, of Kennewick, Wash., formerly of Visalia, died March 22. He was a mechanic. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. April 3 at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. April 3 at the funeral home. Service: 10 a.m. April 4 at the funeral home.
HERNANDEZ — Cisco Hernandez, 24, of Fresno died March 21. He was a barber. Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. April 2 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. April 2 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. April 3 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 828 O St.
JOHNSON — William R. Johnson Jr., 48, of Fresno died March 15. He was a cook. Visitation: 6 p.m. April 2 at residence: 16039 Alkali Drive in Lemoore. Graveside: 10 a.m. April 3 at Santa Rosa Rancheria Cemetery.
RAMIREZ — Jose Ramirez Ramirez, 86, of Porterville died March 27. He was a construction worker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
STEELE — Charles Cecil Steele, 90, of Fresno died March 23. He was a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. April 5 at Lisle Funeral Home. Rosary and Mass: 10:30 a.m. April 6 at Sacred Heart Church.
VIGIL — Norma Vigil, 56, of Dinuba died March 25. She was a housekeeper. Mass: 10 a.m. April 2 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel
